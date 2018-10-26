Share:

MOSCOW - The US military serving in Afghanistan has been ordered to refrain from personal contacts with members of the Afghan security forces following two "insider" attacks, which targeted a member of the NATO-led Resolute Support Mission and an Afghan police chief, media reported, citing a senior Afghan officer and a spokesperson for the mission.

On Monday, a Czech soldier was killed while another two Czech soldiers were wounded in an attack reportedly perpetrated by a member of the Afghan security forces. Just four days prior to that, police chief in the southern Afghan province of Kandahar Gen. Abdul Raziq was shot dead while he was leaving the office of the regional governor. The governor's bodyguards were reportedly responsible for the attack.

An Afghan officer told The Washington Post newspaper on Wednesday that the US military "have been ordered not to visit the Afghan side of our base for a few days, but we can visit them on their side."

According to a spokesman for the Resolute Support mission, it is a "normal" practice after so-called insider attacks. He added that the US military officials were still keeping "regular contacts" with the Afghan security forces via email and telephone, the news outlet reported.

The United States and NATO initially launched their military operations in Afghanistan in 2001 after the 9/11 terror attacks. While most of the US troops had been withdrawn from the country by the end of 2014, NATO launched a new mission in 2015, called Resolute Support, to provide training and assistance to the Afghan security forces. A total of 16,000 soldiers from 39 NATO countries are currently serving in Afghanistan as part of the mission.

Over 2 dozen killed in 24 hours in Afghanistan

Xinhua adds: More than two dozen militants and security personnel have been killed for the control of the strategically important Kuran-o-Munjan district in northern Afghanistan's Badakhshan province over the past 24 hours.

Government forces had been fighting to evict the insurgents from the beleaguered district, provincial government spokesman Nik Mohammad Nazari said Thursday.

"A total of 24 insurgents and two security personnel have been killed and 12 others including 10 rebels and two security personnel injured in Kuran-o-Munjan district since Wednesday evening," Nazari told Xinhua.

Taliban militants, according to local officials, launched attacks on some security checkpoints in Kuran-o-Munjan district on Friday night and since then fighting continues between security forces and the militants in the strategically important district.

According to local observers, if the attacking militants were able to overrun Kuran-o-Munjan district, they could easily open their way to the neighboring Nuristan, Kunar and Panjshir provinces to expand their influence.

Taliban control over Kuran-o-Munjan district could facilitate the insurgent group to extend its control over Lapis stone mine in Badakhshan province, local observers say.

Since Taliban attack on Kuran-o-Munjan district on Friday night and launching counter-offensive, according to local officials, about 70 militants and some 10 security personnel have been killed.

Government forces, in a bid to mount pressure on militants in Kuran-o-Munjan district, launched airstrikes on Wednesday, killing at least four insurgents, an army spokesman Mohammad Hanif Rezai said.

Taliban militants who have stepped up attacks to gain more grounds and consolidate positions ahead of chilly winter in the mountainous country, are yet to make comment on the situation.