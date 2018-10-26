Share:

ISLAMABAD:- The employees of the Utility Stores Corporation (USC) on Thursday called off their protest in the federal capital on assurance of fulfilling their demands by the high-ups. According to the spokesman of USC, after successful talks between USC Employees Union and Ministry of Industries and management of USC, the protesters have decided to call off their protest. He said that it was decided during the talks that the salary raise for year 2017-18 will be given to the USC employees with November salary while a committee has been constituted regarding regularisation of daily-wages and contract employees. –APP

He added the committee will complete the process within one month.