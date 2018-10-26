Share:

The Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa), with the support of police and intelligence departments, has nabbed a fraudulent group which was involved in deceiving people for the last 10 years. Wasa Director Admin Mushtaq Ahmad Tiwana said this while briefing the media here on Thursday. He said the group was caught from railway station area while committing crime. The group was involved in blackmailing people by making fake Wasa bills, for correcting bills, carrying out clearance of fake bills, issuing no objection certificates (NOC), for installing fake water supply sewerage connections, for correcting and changing water meters and for making installments of bills. Wasa had registered an FIR in 2012 against the fraudulent persons, but unfortunately they could not be caught. The group consisted of almost 10 members and had two former employees of Wasa also as its members. The head of the group is Asghar Ali, son of Muhammad Ashraf, and one member of the group is an absconder. During investigation, the accused confessed that they committed fraud worth millions of rupees with consumers in posh areas. The group had got fake Wasa connection forms, and fake stamps of different offices and officers. Four members of the group are in the custody of the police and raids were being conducted to arrest other members.