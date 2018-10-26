Share:

LAHORE - The Department of Clinical Medicine & Surgery (CMS) of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore organised four-day national workshop on "Pathological Readings for Clinicians" under Pak-US Science & Technology project.

The title of the project was "Capacity Building of Neglected Vector Born Diseases in Livestock", funded by Higher Education Commission (HEC). UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha presided over the concluding ceremony of workshop and distributed certificates and shields among participants and resource persons while Prof Dr Irshad Hussain, Prof Dr Aneela Zameer Durrani and a number of postgraduate students and faculty members from UVAS and different institutions of all over Punjab, clinicians, stakeholders from poultry sector were present. Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha appreciated the efforts of faculty and stressed the need for developing clinical leadership in veterinary profession.

He lauded the organisers for arranging such an informative workshop for the capacity building of veterinarian. He said such workshops were necessary for networking with renowned experts and sharing innovative knowledge with each other.

He said the UVAS also conducting one month internship dairy training for professional at Dairy Training and Research Center Ravi Campus Pattoki. Speaking about the workshop objectives, Prof Dr Aneela Zameer Durrani emphasized the need for the use of clinical reasoning and teamwork for reliable solution to disease problems in field.