Share:

Gold medalist Japan's Haruna Okuno ((2nd L) celebrates on the podium with second placed U.S. Sarah Ann Hildebrandt (L) and bronze medalist Canada's Diana Mary Helen Weicker (2nd R and Cina's Qianyu Pang (R) the final of the women's freestyle wrestling -53kg category at the World Wrestling Championships in Budapest, Hungary

Gold medalist USA's Adeline Maria Gray (2nd L) celebrates on the podium with second placed Turkey's Yasemin Adar (L) and bronze medalists, Canada's Erica Elizabeth Wiebe (2nd R) and Japan's Hiroe Minagawa Suzuki (R) after the final of the women's freestyle wrestling -76kg category at the World Wrestling Championships in Budapest, Hungary

Gold medalist Canada's Justina Di Stasio (2nd L) celebrates on the podium with second placed Mongolia's Nasanburmaa Ochirbat (L) and bronze medalists, Austria's Martina Kuenz (2nd R) and Turkey's Buse Tosun (R) after the final of the women's freestyle wrestling -72kg category at the World Wrestling Championships in Budapest, Hungary

Gold medallist Finland's Petra Maarit Olli (2nd L) celebrates on the podium with second placed Canada's Danielle Suzanne Lappage (L) and bronze medallists, Japan's Ayana Gempei (2nd R) and Azerbaijan's Iryna Petrovna Netreba (R) after the final of the women's freestyle wrestling -65kg category at the World Wrestling Championships in Budapest, Hungary