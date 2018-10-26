Share:

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has directed timely completion of process of medicines procurement at health facilities. Addressing video link meeting with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of District Health Authorities on Thursday, she directed ensuring sufficient stock of drugs at all hospitals. The minister said that behavior with patients would be made part of ACRs of healthcare providers. She directed immediate redressal of complaints of patients and their attendants. She said that the government would show zero tolerance for mismanagement and corruption. She directed CEOs to ensure regular marking of attendance of all employees. Director General Health Services Punjab Dr Munir Ahmed briefed the meeting about on ongoing measles eradication drive. “More than 14.5 million children had been vaccinated till October 23” he said, adding, the coverage was 10 per cent more than the set target.