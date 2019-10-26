Share:

OKARA - On the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Punjab Minister for Colonies Fayyazul Hassan Chohan visited different hospitals and shelter homes across the district.

Deputy Commissioner Maryam Khan and Assistant Commissioner Umar Maqbool accompanied the minister during his visit. The minister went around different wards in DHQ Hospital and talked with the patients about the quality of treatment and medical facilities being provided to them in the hospital. On complaints of the patients, the minister issued on the spot orders for their resolution. He also fixed timings for Xray and Ultra Sound in the hospital from 9am to 4pm and directed the medical superintendents to abide the schedule.

The minister also advised DHQ Hospital MS Dr Rai Niaz Ahmad to provide all possible medical facilities to patients.

Later the minister attended a press conference where he said that the All Parties Conference was virtually All Parties Loot Mar Association and the Rehbar Committee is the Rahzan Committee. He alleged that there seems no difference in agendas of Maulana Fazlur Rahman, Modi and Ajit Doval, posing the question as to why all the Indian TV channels have been providing coverage to Maulana Fazl. He said that the government has allowed limited permission to Maulana’s Azadi March according to the decisions of the High Court and the Supreme.

The minister said that the Sharif family is quite satisfied with the provision of treatment facilities to Nawaz Sharif. He said the personal doctor of Nawaz Sharif has been authorized to treat him according to his expertise. He pointed out that currently Nawaz Sharif faces serious health complications and the Punjab government is ready to provide best possible medical treatment facilities to Nawaz Sharif. The minister claimed that “software and password of the JUI-F chief is about to be changed.” “The opposition has avenged Maulana enough to their desire, which he will come to know later,” Mr Chohan claimed.

LESCO FIELD STAFF CHOPS OFF TREES

Lesco Civil Lines City subdivision field staffers chopped off 116 small trees situated on western side of 1.5 km long Rao Sikandar Road from district complex bridge up to Pul Akbar Road in the name of safety of 11 kv electricity transmission lines instead of trimming trees, violating the government instructions to plant more trees.

According to locals, It seems that field staff has cut down the trees to avoid field work in the next few years. This action is clearly against the ongoing Green Pakistan campaign as saplings are being planted across the country.

These trees were planted some 3 years back by the then municipal committee Chairman Ch Muhammad Azhar. It is important to mention that all trees were yet few feet lower to even touch to these electricity transmission lines.

When contacted Lesco SE Mahr Allah Yar Bharwana informed that maintenance of the electricity transmission is necessary for smooth power supply with clear instructions regarding only trimming of the trees just below the lines and “not of this kind of cutting of small trees.” He immediately directed Nadeem Mamon to take strict action against the responsible field staffers and issued stern directives to avoid trees chopping in future.