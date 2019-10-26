Share:

LAHORE - The Model Town police division during the crackdown against street criminals arrested 115 suspects and recovered cash, narcotics and illegal weapons from them. According to a police spokesman, SP (Model Town) Imran Ahmad Malik directed all DSPs and SHOs to take strict action against criminal gangs. Accordingly, the police busted three gangs of robbers by arresting their members during the last week. The police teams also recovered Rs 300,000, five pistols, 4-kg Charas, 2.5-kg opium, and 525 liters of liquor from their possession. Also, the police arrested over two dozen Proclaimed Offenders and Target Offenders of A&B categories. They were wanted to police in different cases including theft, Cheque dishonor, and fraud. The police teams also arrested 57 people for violating of the ban on kite-flying, one-wheeling, and aerial firing.