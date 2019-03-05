Share:

HAFIZABAD - The Saddr Police raided two different dens of wholesale supplier of drugs in two different villages and recovered 3,590 grams heroin from them. According to police, after getting a tip-off, the police raided the den of Manzar Shah near Dhingranwali and recovered 2,250 grams of heroin from his possession. The police also raided the den of Jaffar near Head Sagar and recovered 1,340 grams of heroin from his possession. Both the peddlers used to supply heroin to the different areas of the district. The police have arrested the accused and registered two separate cases accordingly. Of late, the sale of chars and heroin in the whole district has been increased to great extent and scores of influential peddlers used to sell the drugs with impunity.