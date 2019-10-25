Share:

Rawalpindi-Four more dengue patients including a woman died in different parts of the district in last 24 hours bringing the death telly to 57, sources informed on Friday.

Of the deceased, Naila Bibi, 34, a resident of Model Town Humak, died in Intensive Caring Unit (ICU) of District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital in the morning, sources said. She was diagnosed with dengue three days back and was admitted to the hospital, source said.

Similarly, another man namely Sohail Bhatti, 37, also died of dengue fever in ICU of DHQ Hospital in Raja Bazaar, they said. Sohail was suffering from mosquito-borne decease and was rushed to hospital by his family from Nadir Colony, Pirwadhai, they said. In Baoli Village of Gujar Khan, a 23-year-old student namely Muhammad Adnan also died due to dengue fever, sources said. The patient was brought to a hospital with high fever, muscular pain and vomiting and the doctors took his blood sample for dengue serology; they said adding that he was diagnosed as dengue positive. Another patient, a labourer, namely Tariq Mehmood, 45, resident of Dhoke Awan in Wah Cannt, died of dengue fever. The man was brought to DHQ Hassanabad, where doctors detected him dengue positive, sources said.

A senior doctor working in DHQ Hospital Raja Bazaar confirmed the death of two dengue patients.

Punjab has been struggling to contain a massive outbreak of dengue this year. Rawalpindi division and densely-populated Cantt and Garrison have been at the centre of the outbreak which had swallowed lives of 57 people.

The district government spokesperson said the government and district health department are making efforts to control outbreak of dengue.

While on the other hand, the dengue raised his ugly head in several areas including Adiala Road, Sadiq Town, Ali Town, Dhoke Lal Shah, Awan Colony (commonly known as Christian Colony) at Fatima Villa, Gulbahar Colony, Airport Housing Society, Gulraiz, Rawat, Commercial Market, Tench Bhatta, Wah Cannt, Taxila and many other localities affecting the residents in big numbers. Many of them were moved to private hospitals for medical treatment, according to a survey conducted by The Nation.

“Currently, several thousand dengue patients are being treated at private hospitals and clinics across the city,” said a senior doctor, working with the government, during an interview with The Nation.

He said the Allied hospitals have very limited space for the dengue affected patients and it was not possible for doctors to entertain the influx of patients pouring in across the city.