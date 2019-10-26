Share:

OKARA - If there occurs violence in a society, the academia and media of that society share the responsibility because they might have been unable to educate the people.

“Violence erupts out of ignorance. If a society is violent, the educational institutes of that society are directly responsible.” University of Okara (UoO) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zakria Zakar expressed the views while speaking at a seminar as chief guest and keynote speaker.

The UoO Department Communication Studies organised the seminar titled: “Violence against Children & Role Media.” The purpose of the seminar was to debate the rising incidents of violence and abuse against children and the media role to sensitize society to end the heinous crimes.

Dr Muhammad Zahid Bilal, Head of Department of Communication Studies, organised the seminar. Dr Shehzad Ahmed, Resident Officer, Jamil Asim, Additional Registrar General, Kashif Mehmood Saqib, Additional Registrar, Rashid Maqbool, Chief Librarian and Abdul Rasheed, Law Officer, were also present on the occasion. A large number of journalists from Renala and Okara Press Clubs were invited to participate in the discourse. The seminar was held in the backdrop of the recent incident of violence on two children near Okara.

Addressing the audience, Dr Zakria stressed the need for due role of media, asking the mediamen do responsible journalism to purge the society of violence.

“The University of Okara is determined to educate and engage the youth of this region to curtail the ratio of violent crimes”, pledged the VC.

The speakers stressed the need for responsible reporting and ethical journalism. They also opined that media need to play a key role in building a violence free society.

In his speech Dr Zahid said, “In order to engage the community and strengthen the university-community relationship, the varsity is planning launching a community radio and TV from the platform of the Department of Communication Studies very soon.” The university spokesperson highlighted the ongoing developments of the University. He said that the UO has enrolled about 6,000 new students in different disciplines in the Fall 2019, adding that the total number of students enrolled in this newly-established institution is 12,000. He informed that a state-of-the-art Department of Communication Studies has been launched for the first time.