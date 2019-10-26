Share:

LAHORE - The Gynaecology Department of King Edward Medical University organised a workshop for healthcare providers on 'Emergency, Obstetrics and Neonatal Care (EmNOC)' at Lady Willingdon Hospital on Friday. Vice Chancellor Prof Khalid Masood Gondal was the chief guest at the inaugural session.

Leading gynecologists including Prof Sadia Paul, Prof Ayesha Malik, Prof Uzma and Prof Amina delivered lectures on latest advancement in the emergency care of mother and neonates.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Prof Khalid Masood Gondal stressed the need of focusing on research and equipping young gynecologists, nurses and allied healthcare professional with latest knowledge and techniques to benefit the ailing humanity.

“It is good not only for the career growth of young professionals but also for the patients”, he said. He was all praise for Medical Superintendent Dr Ahtisham ul Haq for arranging such informative event for the healthcare providers. He promised full support for holding such events in future.