Share:

BAHAWALPUR - Renowned cricketer Shahid Khan Afridi urged the Pakistan’s young girls to join his foundation in promotion of education.

He asked them to join Afridi Foundation membership campaigns. Shahid Afridi was warmly welcomed at the Government Sadiq College Woman University by the teachers and students.

Afridi’s visit to the varsity was part of a nationwide campaign launched by Afridi under the title of “Taleem Ho Gi Aam Her Beti ke Naam”.

He was also presented a bouquet. A ceremony was held in in the honor of Shahid Afridi.

Shahid Afridi on the occasion said that his foundation will provide education to girls in different educational institutions of the country.

He said that the Shahid Afridi Foundation is working to address important issues including children’s education in backward areas across the country. He said the current campaign aims to make education more accessible to girls.

Other speakers highlighted the university’s services. They also explained the process and the facilities being provided for children at the varsity.

Vice Chancellor Dr Saiqa Imtiaz Asif read out a message of thanks from the faculty members.

The ceremony was attended by Registrar University Professor Dr Ashfaq Mahmood Qureshi, Director Students Affairs Shazia Mushtaq, Public Relations Officer Naima Bhatti and other faculty deans as well as a large number of students.