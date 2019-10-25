Share:

LOS ANGELES-Angelina Jolie ‘’brings so much to the table’’ as a creative force.

The Oscar-winning star has reprised the role of Maleficent for the Joachim Ronning-directed ‘Maleficent: Mistress of Evil’, and her influence on the new movie has been hailed by writer Linda Woolverton, who explained that Angelina has been a driving force behind the project.

Speaking to Collider, Linda explained: ‘’She was so much a part of creating it, and we worked very closely together creating this version of ‘Maleficent’, as opposed to the original animated movie. So, my relationship with her was really founded in that.

‘’We discovered the character together. And the thing about Angie is that she’s a writer, as well. She’s a really multi-talented individual. She isn’t just all about being an actress.

‘’She really brings so much to the table. If it would have just been me, the character would have been softer because I’m a little softer than Angelina. So, finding that middle ground was the key.’’