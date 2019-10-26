Share:

KARACHI - Dengue fever continues to play havoc with the lives of citizens as 310 new cases were reported in last 24 hours in Karachi and other parts of Sindh.

According to Dengue Surveillance Cell (DSC) on Friday , the count of dengue cases in Karachi in October has reached to 4294, while the mosquito-borne disease has claimed 23 lives.

In Sindh overall count of the dengue patients has reached to 7808, health officials said in latest report. Earlier, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health, Dr Zafar Mirza had said the government was determined to eradicate dengue from the country on an emergency basis.

Chairing the dengue daily review meeting in Islamabad, he had said cases have significantly been reduced due to joint efforts.

Dr Zafar Mirza had said that no interruption will be allowed in dengue planning, adding that a major project has been launched to check the virus in Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

The mosquito-borne disease which may prove fatal if not diagnosed and treated in time has spread rapidly throughout Pakistan and has caused serious concern among the masses.

According to conservative estimates, the number of patients across the country has crossed 30,000 count.