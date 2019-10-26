Share:

RAWALIPNDI - The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) has asked government to issue special quota on import of palm oil from Malaysia in preview of recent steps taken by India companies to curtail the import of palm oil from Malaysia. The Indian move comes out following the support and categorical stance by Malaysia on Kashmir issue at the United Nation (UN). RCCI President Saboor Malik said in a statement on Friday that the business community and people of Pakistan lauded the speech of Mahateer Muhammad, Prime Minister of Malaysia at UN annual summit. We believe that the given Indian ban on import of Palm oil from Malaysia provided us a great opportunity and window to fill the gap. The low tariff import of palm oil will help local vegetable and soap industry, he added.