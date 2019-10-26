Share:

LAHORE - Lahore DIG (Operations) Ashfaq Khan held an open court session at his office on Friday and listened to problems of citizens. Several people appeared before the officer one by one to discuss problems being faced by them. The DIG issued on the spot orders for redressal of their genuine grievances. While talking to complainants, DIG Ashfaq Khan said that the aim of the open courts was to ensure direct access of the complainants to the police officers so that citizens would be able to express their grievances openly and confidently. He said that problems of the complainants would be solved on priority basis and provision of justice will be ensured without any discrimination. The DIG said that SHOs are also directed to remain present in their offices from 3:00pm to 5:00pm on daily basis. He further said that maintenance of law and order and security of life and property of the citizens is the top priority of Lahore Police. All possible resources are being utilized to eliminate crime from the city, he said.