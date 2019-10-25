Share:

Rawalpindi-A court of law has sent two notorious dacoits who robbed expatriates in disguise of law enforcers to jail for identification parade here on Friday.

A team of Westridge police produced the two dacoits namely Aamir and and Jabbar and pleaded the judge to send them to Adiala Jail for identification parade. The judge ordered shifting the two dacoits, linked with Aamri Gang, to jail for identification parade. Earlier, Westridge police had busted a dacoit gang by arresting two members allegedly involved in looting the expatriates in disguise of law enforcers in different parts of city.

The detained dacoits have been identified as Aamir and Jabbar, who were operating “Aamiri Gang”, informed a police spokesperson.

The police have also seized foreign currency, laptops, mobile phones, weapons, police uniforms and other stuff from the possession of the dacoits, he said. He said scores of cases against the accused were registered in multiple police stations and they had also confessed their crime.

According to him, City Police Officer (CPO) Faisal Rana took notice of increasing incidents of robbing the expatriates while travelling from airport to their destinations and had formed a special team tasking it to bust the gang. The team comprised Superintendent of Police (SP) Potohor Division Syed Ali and Station House Officer (SHO) Westridge Tahir Ahmed Rehan, ASI Kamran of IT Lab and other experts, he said. The team managed to trace out the gang and arrested two of its members, the spokesperson said. Talking to the media, SHO PS Westridge Tahir Rehan said the gang head Aamir and his accomplice Jabar was arrested by investigating on modern scientific basis. The suspects looted foreigners returning from abroad whereas the accused had also robbed a British Pakistani father and son in the Morga area a few days ago, he said. The father was injured by the Aamiri Dacoit gang on showing resistance during the attempt to loot foreign currency from them, SHO informed.

He was of view that Aamiri Dacoit gang was an inter-district gang. Aamir and his accomplice had confessed committing three dacoities in Westridge Police Station limits and dozens of incidents in the Race Course, Rawat, Koral, Loi Bhare and Sihala police stations’ jurisdiction.

The scope of the investigation has been expanded to apprehend the other accomplices of the arrested gang, he added.

CPO Faisal Rana appreciated the efforts of SP Syed Ali and SHO Tahir Ahmed Rehan.

Woman robbed in Saddar Bairooni

Meanwhile, two unknown dacoits snatched purse from a woman in the limits of Police Station Saddar Bairooni and fled on a motorcycle, sources informed. According to sources, a woman namely Shaista Jabin, who is associated as a recovery manager in a newspaper, was heading towards her home in Junejo Colony when two dacoits riding on motorcycle snatched her purse containing mobile phone, Rs 8500, house keys and other valuables. The victim lady reported the crime to police but no FIR was registered so far, sources said.