Toba Tek Singh - The six suspects, who had allegedly killed five persons during dacoities in Toba district, have been arrested. District police officer Waqar Shoaib Qureshi claimed in a press conference on Thursday that police arrested a four member dacoits gang who had murdered four persons during robberies in Toba Tek Singh district. They include Bashir, Ghafoor, Shahzad of Vehari’s village chak 485-EB and Asalam of Gojra chak 300 JB. They had shot dead a man Ashiq Ali and a woman Naseem Bibi in chak 328 GB over resistance. They are also accused of killing in chak 351 GB Shafaqat over offering resistance. In chak 316 JB, they had murdered Rab Nawaz over resistance, said police. The DPO further stated that same gang had looted the houses of Naveed and Nasir in Madni Park of Pirmahal and the house of Faisal Ali in chak 669/10 GB in Pirmahal tehsil. He said that police also traced the murder of a truck driver Siddiq. He stated that two outlaws Ali Rashid of Adda Kameer (Sahiwal) and Muhammad Alam of Gaushala loclity of Chichawatni had shot dead truck driver Siddiq near Sindhilianwali.