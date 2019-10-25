Share:

BRUSSELS-The European Union agreed Friday to London’s request for a Brexit deadline extension but set no new departure date, giving Britain’s divided parliament time to decide on Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s call for a snap election.

“There was full agreement on the need for an extension,” an EU official said after ambassadors to the 27 countries staying in the bloc met to discuss postponing Britain’s exit, less than a week before the current deadline of Oct. 31. “Work will continue over the weekend” and envoys will meet again in Brussels on Monday or Tuesday, the person said.

A day after admitting that he will not meet his “do or die” deadline of Oct 31, Johnson said it was up to the EU to decide on an extension.

“Of course October 31 is still possible - we could leave on Oct 31 - unfortunately it depends on what the EU says,” he said, adding that if opponents frustrate his bid for an election on Dec. 12 his minority government would not engage in pointless “Brexitology” in parliament.

The EU envoys had been due to discuss the length of a third delay to Brexit but diplomats decided to hold off to let events play out in London.

One EU diplomat said France pressed the other 26 to wait and favoured a delay until Nov 15 or Nov 30 to keep pressure on the British parliament to approve Johnson’s deal or face a disorderly Brexit. “Everyone wanted a decision today. But France had a problem with that and wanted to wait until Monday/Tuesday to see what happens in London,” the diplomat said.

A source close to French President Emmanuel Macron said: “France wants a justified and proportionate extension. However, we have nothing of the sort so far. We must show the British that it is up to them to clarify the situation and that an extension is not a given.”

Macron has previously managed to sway the bloc’s extension decisions, meaning options range from two weeks to the three months - to Jan. 31, 2020 - requested by Johnson, or longer should it be clear that Britain is headed for an election.

Any delay can only be granted unanimously and it could come as little as 60 hours before Britain is due to leave.

According to a draft document seen by Reuters ahead of Friday’s meeting, a delay was to be granted “with the view to allowing for the finalisation of the ratification” of the divorce agreement sealed with Johnson last week.

The draft text left the Brexit date blank, but said the split could take place earlier if ratification was completed, an idea dubbed a flexible extension or “flextension”. A two-tier delay was also on the cards, meaning one decision might come with two possible dates for Brexit, depending on if and when the deal is ratified.