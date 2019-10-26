Share:

ISLAMABAD - The price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs400 and was traded at Rs87,500 per tola compared to Rs87,100, Karachi Sarafa Association reported on Friday. Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold increased by Rs343 and was traded at Rs 75,017 against the price of Rs74,674 of previous day. The price of silver jumped by Rs 20 and was traded at Rs1020 per tola against Rs1000 while 10 gram silver was traded at Rs874.48 after the increase of Rs17.14. In international market, the price of per ounce gold increased by $17 and was traded at $1508 against last closing of $1491.