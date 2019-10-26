Share:

LAHORE - A meeting chaired by Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Ahmad Buzdar Friday decided to teach the subjects of Ethics, Civics and Naazra Quran at the Punjab Daanish Schools.

These subjects would be included in the syllabus of Daanish schools. An annual sports festival will also be held at these schools.

The meeting also decided to impart moral education to the students through life-skills learning in partnership with The Aga Khan University.

An official handout said that the students will be taught Naazra Quran at Daanish schools on the directions of the chief minister. The meeting gave in-principle approval to matters pertaining to the rationalization of staff and recruitment of teachers of Daanish schools.

Usman Buzdar also accorded approval to new contracts to the employees who have completed their tenure besides giving his nod for payment of past dues to the staff of Daanish schools.

Chief Minister directed to introduce similar uniform in all the schools.

He was told that honesty tuck shops will be set up to morally educate the students. Children would personally pay the amount of items which they would purchase and there would no shopkeepers in such shops. The proposal of increasing students’ quota from backward areas in Daanish schools was also reviewed and a briefing was given about the performance and other matters relating to the Daanish schools. Provincial minister for schools Murad Raas, Vice Chairperson Sumera Ahmad (MPA), Chief Secretary, administrative secretaries, CEO Punjab Daanish Schools Authority and others attended the meeting.

notice oVER vehicles’ number plates

Also, CM Usman Buzdar took notice of delay in issuing number plates of vehicles and ordered the release of number plates at the earliest. He emphasised the departments concerned be take immediate steps to move forward while fulfilling the legal requirements with regard to the release of number plates. He added that the situation requires immediate solution as people are facing difficulties due to delay in release of number plates of vehicles and motorcycles.

He directed that Punjab Excise Department should follow rules and regulations with regard to the release of number plates. Secretary Excise gave a briefing about different options for issuing vehicles’ number plates. Punjab Excise Minister Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmad, Secretary and DG Excise and others attended the meeting.

condolences

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of sister of Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Foreign Minister and mother of Zahoor Hussain Qureshi MNA. In the condolence message, the chief minister extended sympathies to Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Zahoor Hussain Qureshi and other members of the bereaved family and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

Also Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has condoled the death of Maulana Abdul Hameed Wattoo, Central General Secretary of Pakistan Ulema Council. In a condolence message, the chief minister has extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.