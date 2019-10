Share:

The Inspector General of Police, Punjab has has sought additional funds of Rs 200 million to ensure security for the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) Azadi March , Dunya News reported on Friday.

The Inspector General of Police, Punjab has written a letter to Punjab government for the provision of additional funds.

According to sources, this additional money will be required for providing police force with food, shelter and security equipment for the duration of the Azadi March .