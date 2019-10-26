Share:

ISLAMABAD - Giving directions to produce detailed medical report of Nawaz Sharif in the next hearing on Tuesday, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday deferred hearing in the bail application of former prime minister on medical grounds.

A division bench of the IHC, comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, conducted hearing of the petition, seeking suspension of Sharif’s sentence in Al-Azizia case and his release on bail on medical grounds.

During the hearing, Services Hospital Medical Superintendent (MS) Dr Saleem Cheema, who is a member of the medical board, submitted Sharif’s medical report to the bench.

He informed that the former prime minister needed treatment immediately; otherwise his life would be in danger. The judges replied that they were not medical experts as doctors were the best judges in this situation.

The doctor informed the bench that five-day cycle of treatment of Nawaz would conclude on Monday, only after which a detailed medical report could be prepared. He added a similar medical report of the accused had also been submitted to the Lahore High Court (LHC), adding that platelets of Nawaz Sharif were depleting.

He said that the doctors had failed to figure out so far as to why Nawaz’s platelets were dropping.

When Justice Kayani asked whether Nawaz’s ailment posed danger to his life, the doctor said that it could be dangerous if he did not go through a proper treatment.

Petitioner’s lawyer Khawaja Haris said that Nawaz was suffering from multiple diseases and was currently in a critical condition.

He said that the Sharif family wanted the treatment of former prime minister from the doctors and hospital of their choice; whether in Pakistan or abroad.

Cheema said that Nawaz had a history of health issues, adding that stents had also been inserted in his heart due to cardiac problem. Cheema further said that the former prime minister was required to stay at the hospital and could not be allowed to travel.

When Khawaja Haris raised the question as to why the situation was so worse, Dr Saleem replied that more tests could not be conducted due to the low level of platelets. Haris prayed to the court to allow Nawaz to fly abroad for treatment if he wished to. When the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor Sardar Muzaffar Abassi told the court that an identical petition had also been moved to LHC, Justice Farooq remarked that doctors were the best judges in this matter.

Later, the bench directing production of Nawaz’s detailed medical report in the next hearing, adjourned the hearing until Tuesday. The bench also sought recommendations from 9-member medical board.

It is worth mentioning here that president of PML-N Shehbaz Sharif had moved the petition through his counsel Khawaja Haris Advocate and cited the state through NAB chairman, NAB Lahore Director General, Superintendent Jail Kot Lakhpat Lahore and Medical Superintendent Services Institute of Medical Services Lahore as respondents.

He argued in the petition that Nawaz Sharif was hospitalized pursuant to his blood platelets having gone down to 16,000 while in NAB custody, and the same having gone further down to 2,000 per micro liter. “This is an alarming situation as it poses a serious threat to his life. Till this date, the doctors at Services Hospital have not been able to even diagnose the cause of the acute fall in Nawaz’s blood count/platelets,” he added in the petition.

Therefore, Shehbaz prayed to the court, the court may suspend the sentence awarded to Nawaz Sharif vide judgment dated 24-12-2018 passed by the judge Accountability Court No II Islamabad and to release Nawaz on bail pending final decision of his appeal against his conviction and sentence.

He further requested the court that Sharif may be allowed to be treated by medical expert/doctor in Pakistan or abroad as per his choice.