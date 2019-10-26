Share:

Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Saturday summoned five anchorpersons to rostrum for sharing deal news between government and opposition.

During the hearing of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s bail plea in Al-Azizia case, Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Athar Minallah summoned anchorpersons to rostrum for sharing news of alleged deal between PML-N and the government.

According to details, Justice Athar Minallah said that it is regretful that you all talk about deals.

“Judges are trailed on social media. Courts hear cases of political figures as per laws. Judiciary is a respectable institution and this act is affecting public trust in the judiciary,” he said.

The Chief Justice IHC asked if other institutions and prime minister part of any deal. He added that an elected prime minister is also being maligned.

He also summoned Chairman of Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) and expressed his anger.

All anchors have been ordered to submit their written answers.