LAHORE - Jinnah Hospital Medical Superintendent (MS) Dr Iftikhar Ahmad on Friday praised a philanthropist for donating a Rs1 million machine to the public hospital, a press release said.

“A very good news. One of my near dear friends, Mr Khurram Jaan, who is preparing a new MOT by the grace of Allah, has donated a state of the art ultrasound Doppler machine worth Rs1 million to the Radiology Department. Thanks all friends. Stay blessed,” Dr Iftikhar said. Also, philanthropist Shaista Khawar visited Jinnah Hospital along with former principal and a great person, Dr Mahmood. She is going to donate Jinnah Hospital’s Paeds Ward a play area for children.

A few days ago, Dr Iftikhar took to Punjab University Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Niaz Ahmad Akhtar to get a longstanding power issue fixed. For the past six years, Jinnah Hospital has been longing for a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the Punjab University to have an electric pole installed to meet hospital’s power needs.

For the purpose, a sum of Rs15 million was paid to the Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco), but to no avail. The Jinnah Hospital MS raised the issue with the PU VC. During the meeting, the PU VC vowed to get the NOC approved by the upcoming syndicate. The MS thanked the PU VC for his all-out help.