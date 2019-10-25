Share:

LOS ANGELES - Kesha says her new album ‘High Road’ is a return to the outgoing and ‘’happy’’ person she really is.

The 32-year-old singer went through a ‘’huge purge of emotions’’ with her last album, 2017’s ‘Rainbow’ - which was written in the wake of her failed lengthy legal battle to get out of her recording contract with producer Dr. Luke - and now she has returned to the upbeat tracks she started out making.

Speaking about her comeback single ‘Raising Hell’, which was released this week, she told the Daily Star newspaper: ‘’It’s exciting to put out a song like this after ‘Rainbow’ because ‘Rainbow’ was a cathartic healing record.

‘’And I addressed a lot of things I need to on that record.

‘’I am a happy person, I don’t have to live in the past.

‘’I don’t have to let anything define me from my past.’’

Zara Larsson shares makeup routine

LOS ANGELES - Zara Larsson has shared her on tour makeup routine.

The 21-year-old singer has teamed up with Vogue magazine to share a video of herself going through the steps needed to achieve the glamorous look she wears whilst she’s on tour.

In the video, she said: ‘’Hi, I’m Zara Larsson, and today I’m gonna be doing a look that’s a little glam, a little natural, something I do on tour and it looks good wherever you are, so let’s get into it.’’

For the ‘Lush Life’ hitmaker, skin care begins with a clarifying toner and a hydrating mask, before moving on to a cream, which Zara says doubles up as a moisturising primer that helps her makeup stay on all night long.

Zara then starts applying her makeup, which begins with a foundation, and then a full-coverage concealer, which the star uses to help hide any signs of the previous night’s partying.

She said: ‘’I’m just going to go full-out here. I’m a night owl, I like to stay up all night!’’

The star follows up with a metallic eyeshadow to create a subtle smoky eye, and then applies eyeliner, which she says can be a little tricky to get right.