KARACHI - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) elected members to local government Karachi discussed civic issues with Sindh Local Government (LG) Minister Nasir Hussain Shah on Friday.

Parliamentary leader Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, Junaid Mukati, chairmen and vice of union councils expressed their dismay over poor sanitation condition, performance of Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB), slow pace on ongoing development work and public transport problems in city.

JI members assured Minister of their support for development work in city and demanded him to ensure early completion of Greater Karachi Water Supply (K-IV) project.

JI team also asked Minister to consider increase in UCs’ monthly fund as half of Rs 500,000 of each UC went on salary head amount.

KWSB should be asked to cooperate with UCs in connection with sewerage problems, they requested Nasir Hussain.

There is dire need for setting up a seawater desalination plant besides of a water treatment plant, they advised LG Minister.

Minister in response while praising office term of Naimatullah Khan, Karachi nazim by 2005 said that after him no any positive step was taken in direction of city’s civic welfare.

He assured JI team about government steps being taking towards solving city infrastructure, Green and Blue Line projects, smooth supply of drinking water and other civic problems.

NAEEM NOMINATED JI CITY AMEER FOR 3 YEARS

Senator Siraj-ul-Haq, Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan nominated Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman as Karachi Ameer JI for next three years. Hafiz Naeem is chosen after secret vote of JI members Karachi. He held this post from past two terms. New term will end in 2022. He is civil engineer degree holder from NED Engineering University Karachi. He also served as nazim-e-aala, Islami Jamiat-e-Talba Pakistan.