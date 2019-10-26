Share:

MULTAN - Bahauddin Zakariya University Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Mansoor Akbar Kundi stressed on Friday the need for manifold efforts to achieve the long awaited goal of Polio free Pakistan.

He observed this while speaking at a World Polio Day function organised by Rotary Club of Multan Cantt here at the Institute of Food Science and Technology BZU on Friday.

The VC chaired the session as Chief Guest and reiterated support for Polio survivors. He appreciated the efforts of Rotary International for the eradication of Polio from the world. He also expressed his concern over the large number of Polio Cases being reported in Pakistan. He expressed his hope that polio could be eradicated through concerted efforts.

Speaking on the occasion, Salman Mubarak Charter President of RC Multan Cantt pointed out that the latest number of Polio Cases reported from different areas of Pakistan in ongoing year was 76. He regretted that this was the highest number in last few years which sparked serious concerns in the world. He stressed the need for launching of joint efforts from entire society for eradication of Polio by focusing on malnutrition and a more focused approach so that non child is missed.

He pointed out that Pakistan and Afghanistan are the only two endemic countries left in the world, saying that “we have a higher responsibility not only for Pakistan but for the whole world.” He said that billions of dollars have been spent and millions of volunteer hours invested by Rotarians worldwide to eradicate polio. He added that the polio workers risked their lives in hostile and unfriendly conditions in the recent past. “We salute the bravery and sacrifice of our Polio workers who have created history by sacrificing their lives for a noble cause. Their efforts should be recognised at the highest level both by the National government and International community,” Salman Mubarak suggested.

PPP WORKERS PROTEST FOR LEADERSHIP’S RELEASE

The activists of Asif Zardari Rhayi Committee staged a protest to press the government to release Asif Ali Zardari, Faryal Talpur, Khurshid Shah and other PPP leaders as well as to quash cases against former Prime Ministers Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani and Raja Parvez Ashraf here on Friday.

The protesters assembled outside Multan Press Club under the leadership of the Chief Organizer of the Committee Saleemur Rehman Mayo and shouted slogans against the government. The protesters staged a sit in which caused traffic jam.

Speaking on this occasion, Mr Mayo, Jam Mazhar, Asif Kalyani and others said that the PPP and its leaders always faced fake cases bravely. They added that despite detaining Asif Zardari for more than four months, the NAB authorities and government failed to prove even a single charge against him. They said that the ministers and members of the government spread rumors of deal to cover up the embarrassment they were facing due to their failed plot. They claimed that soon Zardari, Faryal Talpur and other PPP leaders would be released on bails and those framing false charges against them would face embarrassment. They claimed that all the corruption cases registered against Gillani and Raja Parvez Ashraf were politically motivated and fake. They demanded immediate removal of these cases. They strongly condemned a power theft case registered against former Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Dost Muhammad Khosa and demanded the government to stop taking vindictive actions against PPP.

They warned that the committee would stage demonstrations across the country if their demands were not accepted.