LAHORE - An accountability court on Friday extended until November 8 the judicial remand of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz and her cousin Yousaf Abbas Sharif in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

At the outset of the proceedings, Maryam broke into tears while talking about the health of her father, Nawaz Sharif, who has been granted bail by a bench of the Lahore High Court in the same case. Nawaz is being treated at Services Hospital while his platelet count was significantly declining. Afterwards, the accountability court directed the authorities concerned to submit Nawaz’s medical reports for further process.

On August 8, Maryam and her cousin had been arrested by NAB in the CSM case. Since then, their physical remand has been repeatedly extended. The NAB prosecutor said that during the investigation of the two they had found out about an agreement for the division of the family’s assets.

During the investigation, a difference of shares worth Rs11.61m was identified.