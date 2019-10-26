Share:

LAHORE - Maryam Nawaz was shifted back to Services Hospital on Friday so that she could look after her ailing father, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. “Ex-PM has started responding to the treatment with gradual increase in platelets count,” said Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid.

Maryam, who was admitted to Services Hospital after suffering from anxiety attack on Wednesday night, was shifted back to Kot Lakhpat Jail early Thursday morning.

However, on the direction of PM Imran Khan, the Punjab government again shifted Maryam to the health facility on humanitarian grounds so that she could look after her ailing father. She will stay in the nearby room till complete recovery of the ex-PM.

Special Medical Board (SMB) will also carry out fresh tests to assess her health condition and decide future treatment plan. On reaching the Services Hospital at noon amid elaborate security arrangements, Maryam inquired after the health of Nawaz and talked to members of the SMB about his condition and treatment plan.

Dr Adnan Khan, personal physician of the ex-PM, is also part of the SMB, headed by Services Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS) Principal Professor Mahmood Ayyaz. The board carried out routine examination, recommended Tropinin T, Tropinin I and cardiac enzyme tests and decided to continue treatment for the disease diagnosed by Dr Tahir Shamsi. Nawaz was diagnosed with an auto immune disease, immune thrombocytopenia purpura, which causes immune system to attack and destroy platelets.

On the recommendation of Dr Tahir Shamsi, doctors started Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIG) for controlling infection due to poor functioning of immune system.

Immune thrombocytopenia is a disorder when immune system mistakenly attacks and destroys platelets, which are cell fragments that help blood clot. It may be triggered by viral or bacterial infection.

Dr Shamsi said that Nawaz’s bone marrow was working normally. He said that the disease was curable and IVIG or steroid or both were the treatment. He said that usually platelets count started increasing in 4-5 days after the start of treatment. He further said that the medicines could bring platelets count to normal range. He said that medication could be continued even for one year to keep the platelets count normal.

Prof Mahmood Ayyaz said that the blood pressure and sugar level of Nawaz Sharif had increased due to the use of steroids and IVIG. He said that the board had suggested use of Norvasic and Concocor tablets for controlling the blood pressure. He said that the former prime minister had been given insulin managing the sugar level.

Addressing a press conference at Directorate General Public Relations, Dr Yasmin Rashid said that platelets count of Nawaz Sharif was 22,000. “Out of these, 33 percent were produced naturally,” she said, and added that antibodies were destroying the platelets.

She claimed that former prime minister’s treatment was started immediately and his condition would further improve in next two to three days. “All reports are being shared with Dr Adnan Khan on daily basis,” Dr Yasmin said, and added that Nawaz had expressed his satisfaction over the kind of medical care he was being provided.

“I visited the hospital to see him and discussed everything. He expressed satisfaction over the treatment. I told him that if he wanted to call a doctor from abroad, the chief minister’s plane was ready,” she said.

She said the purpose of holding the press conference was to convey the message by PM Imran Khan that the government would accept the court’s verdict on Nawaz’s bail application. “PM has categorically stated that as far as medical treatment is concerned, the government will not leave any stone unturned. It is our duty to protect human life as much as we can,” she said.

She said that SMB head Prof Mahmood Ayyaz had appeared before the Lahore High Court and Medical Superintendent Dr Cheema before the Islamabad High Court for hearings of separate bail pleas filed in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case and Al Azizia reference, respectively. “Both have submitted medical reports,” she added.

“Even I have not seen these reports as I believe in confidentiality,” the minister said.

When asked why Maryam had not been allowed to see her father, she said, “Imran Khan wants daughter to look after her father but the rest is a legal process.”