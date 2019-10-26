Share:

ISLAMABAD - MOL Pakistan Oil and Gas Company has completed 20 years of excellence and dynamism in Pakistan, said a company’s press release issued through its head office. Commemorating the celebrations, MOL Group hosted a grand dinner at a local hotel with participation from its joint venture partners, the industry elite, government officials, prominent ministers, etc. culminating in a soiree of Sufi musical performance by the famous qawwaal, Imran Aziz Mian. At the event, Executive Vice President Upstream MOL Group, Dr Berislav Gaso in his presentation to the guests talked about the iconic history of the company in Pakistan. He said, “MOL Group has always expressed its interest and support to the Pakistani oil and gas industry. With over USD 2.5 billion TAL Joint Venture investment till date, we look forward to increasing our business interests in the country”.

At the occasion, Regional Vice President Middle East Africa & Pakistan Ali Murtaza Abbas commented, “MOL Group is very happy at the participation of all our esteemed guests, their presence alone gives credence to our hard work in Pakistan. We confirm our support to future endeavours and look forward to further supporting the energy grid in Pakistan”.