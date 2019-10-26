Share:

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Naeemul Haque & Secretary General PTI Amir Mehmood Kiyani called on Pakistan Muslim League (PML) President and former Prime Minister Ch Shujat Hussain & Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi at their residence here Saturday.

Former Federal Minister Ch Wajahat Hussain, Moonis Elahi MNA and Provincial Minister for Mines & Minerals Hafiz Ammar Yasir were also present in the meeting.

Naeemul Haque and Amir Kiyani inquired about welfare of Ch Shujat Hussain. Current political situation and other matters of mutual interest also discussed during the meeting.