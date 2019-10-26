Share:

LAHORE - Nagina Group defeated Artema Medical/Black Horse Paints by 10½-9 in the Polo for Peace Cup match played here at Lahore Polo & Country Club (LPCC) on Friday.

With this victory, Nagina Group also booked berth in the main final of the tournament against Remington Pharma while the losing side, Artema Medical/Black Horse Paints, couldn’t win a single match, thus crashed out of the event. Their exclusion made way for Char Bagh, who qualified for the subsidiary final. From Nagina Group, which had a half goal handicap advantage, Ahmed Bilal emerged as top scorer with five goals while Hamza Khan hammered a hat-trick and Nazar Dean Khan contributed with a brace. Artema Medical/Black Horse Paints also fought well but remained unlucky to lose the match by just one and a half goal. From the losing side, Hissam Ali Hyder was in sublime form as he fired in fabulous eight goals while Daniyal Sheikh contributed one. The highly-charged first chukker saw both the sides displaying quality polo and scoring altogether five goals. Artema Medical/Black Horse struck three goals - two by Hissam and one by Daniyal - while Nagina Group converted two goals - one each by Hamza Khan and Ahmed Bilal – to finish the chukker with Artema Medical/Black Horse having 3-2 lead. The second chukker was dominated by Nagina Group as they hammered a hat-trick of goals - two by Ahmed Bilal and one by Nazar Dean - to take 5-3 lead, which was reduced to 5-4 when Hissam scored one in the dying moments of the chukker.

In the third chukker, Hissam hammered a hat-trick to help Artema Medical/Black Horse get back 7-5 lead while Hamza Khan hit one for Nagina Group to reduce the margin to 7-6.

In the fourth and last chukker, Nagina Group made a strong comeback as they fired in fabulous four goals against two by Artema Medical/Black Horse to take decisive 10-9 lead. Ahmed Bilal banged in a brace for the winning side while Nazar Dean and Hamza Khan converted one goal apiece and from the losing side, Hissam converted two goals. With half goal handicap advantage, Nagina Group won the match 10½-9 and also set final clash against Remington Pharma.