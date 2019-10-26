Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi visited headquarters of Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) and Pakistan Navy Dockyard at Karachi.

A statement issued by Pakistan Navy here on Friday said that the admiral was presented guard of honour upon his arrival at agency’s headquarters at Karachi. “Thereafter, chief of the naval staff laid wreath at martyrs’ monument and was given a briefing in agency’s Maritime Operations Centre.”

The naval chief also visited PMSA’s newly-established state of the art training centre for imparting training to personnel to handle contemporary challenges in maritime domain. The admiral appreciated the standard of training being conducted in the centre.

The naval chief expressed satisfaction over operational undertakings of the agency in carrying out assigned tasks and expressed his confidence that PMSA would continue to play its vital role in safeguarding maritime and economic interests of the country.

Later, chief of the naval chief visited Pakistan Navy Dockyard at Karachi where the admiral was given briefings on structural reorganisation of Dockyard and operational aspects of the fleet units.

On Thursday, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi visited Navy’s coastal installations and forward posts of units along the Makran Coast to review the operational preparedness and also performed ground-breaking of various operational and administrative projects at Gwadar and Ormara.

During the visit, the naval chief was briefed about the ongoing operational activities, special measures being employed to maintain operational readiness of Pakistan Navy Fleet Units at optimum level and on achievements of Task Force-88 for ensuring maritime security of CPEC and Gwadar Port.