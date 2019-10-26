Share:

KARACHI - Sindh health minister, Azra Pechuho, on Friday announced that the provincial authorities will commence special training programmes of medico-legal investigation for new doctors.

She admitted that the province is facing a shortage of women medico-legal officers (MLOs) as doctors don’t go for their registration in the specific field to the commission. Pechuhu said that the authorities will end the shortage of women MLOs.

The health minister said, “We were having difficulties to direct dispatch payments to district health officers (DHOs), however, the situation was improved after the authorities moved to PPHI [People’s Primary Healthcare Initiative].”

“We are benefitted with the public-private partnership as it is not necessary to get profits in term of money but the performance to provide required facilities to the citizens.” Commenting over the health of former premier Nawaz Sharif, Azra Pechuho said,

“I’m not her doctor and I can only pray for him. I know, it is a painful time for Sharif’s relatives.”

She also demanded the federal government to prove better healthcare facilities to the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari on a humanitarian basis.