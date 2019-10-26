Share:

ISLAMABAD - The opposition parties may submit call-attention notice, against dissolution of Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC), in the National Assembly Secretariat for upcoming session of the house.

President Dr Arif Alvi, a couple of days before, has promulgated an ordinance which has left the PMDC dissolved.

The sudden decision of dissolving the PMDC and paving the way for establishment of a new organisation called Pakistan Medial Commission (PMC) triggered confusion among the employees of government organisation. They have also been staging strong protest near the building of PMDC.

On it, opposition parties will soon submit a call-attention notice in the National Assembly Secretariat for the upcoming session of National Assembly. President Dr Arif Alvi may summon upcoming session of National Assembly (16th National Assembly) with the start of November. The opposition will try to put it on the ‘order of the day’ on the first day of the upcoming session.

Prime Minister Imran Khan other day (Thursday) has also nominated nine members of the Medical and Dental Council (MDC), which has been established after dissolution of the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC). The nomination of members has been made in exercise of powers conferred on the prime minister under section 4(1) of the Pakistan Medical Commission Ordinance 2019.