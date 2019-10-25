Share:

Attock-Punjab govt is committed to ensure provision of basic facilities to the people said Chairman Public Accounts Committee Punjab Syed Yawar Abbas Bokhari while talking to journalists at his residence in Attock. He said that more than four billion rupees will be spent on different development projects in Attock for which CM Punjab has issued directives.

While giving details of the projects he said that Mother and Child Health Care Hospital in Attock and Trauma Center will be built in Gondal which will ensure better health facilities to the residents of Attock and nearby localities.

He said that beside this CM has issued directives for dualisation of Teenmeela to Haji Shah Road, Golra link road, Sanjwal Barrier 1 to Barrier 2 road and Madrota road. Yawar Bokhari said that construction of these roads will provide better travelling facilities to thousands of people of the area. Earlier Chairman PAC Punjab Yawar Bokhari visited Education University and Govt Degree College for Women Attock. In University of Education Principal Abid Khattak and in Govt College for Women Principal Saima Afzal apprised Yawar Bokhari about the facilities being provided to students and problems being faced by the faculty and students. Mr Bokhari assured both the heads that efforts would be made to ensure provision of maximum facilities. He also lauded the role of both the institutes in educating the young lot and said that youth can play a vital role in the development of the country.