SIALKOT - Goodwill Ambassador of Sialkot International Airport Sadar Ramiash Singh Arora has said that Pakistan has won the hearts and minds of the Sikh Community in the world after successfully launching Kartarpur Corridor project to facilitate the Sikh Yatrees (pilgrims) regarding visa-free entry to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur from India through this corridor.

He termed this Kartarpur Corridor project a big goodwill gesture for India by Pakistan. Talking to the newsmen after becoming Sialkot airport’s Goodwill Ambassador here, he said that the Sikh Community has been promoting the “true image” of Pakistan in the world. He said that Pakistan is a peace-loving country and people of Pakistan want durable peace everywhere in the world, which, in fact, is the true image of Pakistan. He said that the minorities, including Sikhs, have been enjoying complete religious freedom in Pakistan. Sardar Ramaish Singh said that the international standard aviation facilities would be provided to all the Sikhs at Sialkot International Airport, which would be reaching here from across the world to participate in the celebrations of 550th birthday anniversary of the Guru Nanak Dev Jee at Gurdwaras Baabey Di Beri in Sialkot, Darbar Sahib Kartarpur-Shakargarh and Rori Sahib in Eimanabad near here.

The SIAL Goodwill ambassador revealed that Sialkot international airport would be a great facility for the Sikh Community in the world, which could provide easy access for reaching Sialkot for visiting different Gurdwaras in Sialkot region, besides, finding out opportunities for promotion of mutual trade and business activities at Sialkot, globally known as “the City of Exports.”

SIAL Vice Chairman Muhammad Afzal Shaheen, CEO Maj-Gen (r) Muhammad Abid Aziz, Chairman Business Development Committee Mian Naeem Javed, Manager Public Relations Abdul Shakur Mirza, Chairman Air Sial Airline, exporters and leading people from tourism industry were also present on the occasion.