Islamabad - Prime Minister Imran Khan has emphasised the importance of expanding the tax base in order to enhance government’s capacity to provide better facilities to the people, saying that the government was making efforts to bring transparency into the tax system so that every patriotic citizen could play its role in national development

Talking to Federal Board of Revenue Chairman Shabbar Zaidi and National Database and Registration Authority Chairman Usman Yusuf Mobeen here on Friday, the Prime Minister said that paying taxes was a national obligation but restoring trust of tax payers was of crucial significance.

According to a statement issued by the PM Office, the prime minister said increasing the tax net would not only reduce burden on existing tax payers but would also ensure provision of health, education and other civic facilities to people living in far-flung areas of the country.

The meeting comes in the wake of FBR proposals to bring all wealthy segments of the society in the tax net.

Punjab minister calls on PM

Punjab Minister for Auqaf Saeedul Hassan on Friday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and briefed him about steps being taken by the provincial government about making property of Auqaf Department for the wellbeing of the masses.

The visitation was in follow up to a high-level meeting presided over by the prime minister here last Friday. On that occasion, Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed to remove all legal and administrative hurdles for optimum use of Evacuee Trust Properties for public welfare projects.

The premier said that the profit gained from such properties could be utilised for construction of schools, colleges, hospitals and promotion of religious tourism.

The prime minister had also directed that the income generated from Evacuee Trust Properties must be utilised for development of those provinces where such properties existed.

The prime minister directed for formulation of a policy about quick disposal of pending cases of Evacuee Property Trust Board besides a comprehensive survey of such properties.

He also called for preparing a databank to make a complete business plan about better utilisation of such properties in urban areas.

The prime minister instructed that the provincial and local governments must provide all possible cooperation regarding retrieving encroached land of the board from the land mafia.