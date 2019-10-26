Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Friday said Prime Minister Imran Khan was being regularly updated on the health condition of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and he had reiterated his resolve to ensure provision of best medical facilities to him.

Addressing a press conference here along with Adviser on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, she said the PM had sent a medical expert Dr Faisal to inquire after the health of Nawaz.

“Dr Faisal, who heads the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital, has consulted with private and government doctors who are treating Nawaz Sharif,” SAPM added.

She reminded the prime minister had categorically stated that there should be no politics on the ailment of former prime minister. “Our foremost priority is the health of Nawaz Sharif,” she reiterated, and accused the opposition of politicizing the ailment of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid.

Firdous said it was decision of the court to grant bail to Nawaz on health grounds. “Nawaz’s lawyers managed to convince the court about dangers to the health of their client. The courts are independent in their decisions and the government has nothing to do with their functioning,” she added.

The special assistant said the legal reforms agenda aimed at freeing the courts from the influence of high and mighty was the PTI government’s biggest achievement.

She said that it was up to the court to grant bail to former president Asif Ali Zardari or not.

She said the world was beginning to recognize the roadmap of Pakistan’s economic progress. “The World Bank (WB) and other international monetary organisations are appreciative of the measures taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan for the growth of economy,” she added. She said Pakistan’s position in terms of ‘ease of doing business’ improved due to steps of the government, adding the positive effects of reforms were being reflected in the improvement of the country’s economy. Dr Firdous said improved ranking was proof of the fact that now money and financial resources were not landing into the pockets of rulers. “The government is moving to set direction of the economy right and overcome challenges,” she said, and added the WB’s report must be an eye opener for those who are misleading the nation on country’s economy.

She added that prime minister was determined to take further steps for ‘ease of doing business’, wealth creation, industrialization and promotion of small and medium enterprises in the country.

She said the PM had held a meeting on anti-smuggling strategy to ascertain revenue gain and loss due to it.

She informed that all loopholes, resulting in smuggling would be plugged with the comprehensive strategy to be made by all stakeholders. “Online information sharing would be introduced to end overlapping among departments,” SAPM said, and added, “The Prime Minister would chair a meeting every month to evaluate and assess the anti-smuggling strategy.”

Firdous said unnecessary interventions and regulations were being curtailed to scale up the ‘ease of doing business’ and the industries would interact with the government institutions through a one window operation.

Dr Firdous said the role of inspectors would be removed to facilitate businesses and industries. She said the Prime Minister had directed that special economic zones should be revitalized to attract Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).