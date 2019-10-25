Share:

ISLAMABAD-Dozens of employees of the dissolved Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) on Friday gathered and staged protest condemning the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) Ordinance 2019, alleging it a step of making hundreds unemployed.

On the fifth day of protest, the dissolved PMDC employees reached outside the National Press Club to express their concerns.

Protestors carrying placards demanded from government to take back the Pakistan Medical Commission ordinance to save the employment of above 300 employees of the attached department of the Ministry of National Health Services.

The protestors declaring PMC ordinance 2019 as a cruel act against employees of PMDC demanded from government to save the department.

They also urged that instead of implementing the new ordinance, the government should hold elections of PMDC under the ordinance of 2012.

“It is economic murder of 300 families,” said Amir Ahmed a class-IV employee of PMDC.

He said that the government has snatched bread and butter of the employees by dissolving PMDC in this way.

Another former employee, Sara Rubab said that new ordinance is in contradiction of Supreme Court order.

She said that after the implementation of new ordinance, private medical institutions have been given free way to charge maximum fee from students and parents.

She added that under section 49 of the new ordinance, entire employees of the PMDC have been dismissed from the services.

“It is violation of fundamental rights of employees,” she said.

Meanwhile, meeting of the Senate Functional Committee on Human Rights was held here under the chairmanship of Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar. The meeting on the agenda discussed the issues of sacked employees of PMDC through promulgation of PMC ordinance 2019.

Ministry of National Health Services secretary while briefing the committee said that PMDC had 225 employees and 124 will be ousted from jobs.

He said that all sacked employees will be given six months basic salaries, while employees of grade 1 to 4 will be re-employed.

The committee recommended taking issue of PMDC dissolution at higher level adding that the act of PMDC 2019 was in violation of the constitution.

Pakistan Islamic Medical Association (PIMA) also rejected the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) ordinance by the government and dissolution of Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC).

In a statement issued on Thursday, PIMA President Prof. Muhammad Afzal Mian considers it an undemocratic hastily taken decision with far reaching negative consequences not only to doctors but to the country.

It said that an ordinance on an extremely important issue of medical education and its regulation is brought in force bypassing the Parliament in a very hasty manner. This is a total distrust on people of Pakistan.

Despite presence of several professional bodies, no stakeholder is taken on board, said the statement.