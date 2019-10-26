Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Board of Directors (BoD) of Public-Private Partnership Authority (PPPA) on Friday authorised the development of three infrastructure projects, including Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway, Northern Bypass & NUST Teaching & Research Hospital.

The 2nd BoD Meeting of Public-Private Partnership Authority held under the chair of Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar here.

Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan, Secretary Planning Zafar Hasan, senior officials of the ministry and members of Board of Directors were also present in the meeting.

The BoD gave go ahead to implementing agencies for development of three infrastructure projects namely Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway, Northern Bypass & NUST Teaching & Research Hospital.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister stated that private sector has an important role to play in the sustained development of the country.

Talking about NUST Teaching & Research Hospital, he said that the proposed 500 bed medical facility would provide new health service and cater to healthcare needs of the public besides enhancing research and innovation practices in the medical field.

It is pertinent to mention here that the implementing agencies will commence work on projects preparation which once prepared will be placed before the board for its approval.

The meeting was apprised that under section 3 of PPPA Act, IPDF was transformed into PPP Authority in June 2018 and its primary objective is to facilitate ministries and government agencies in developing and procuring infrastructure projects on PPP basis.

Various other agenda items came under deliberation during the meeting.

The visitation agreed to co-opt members from the private sector for detailed commercial, technical and financial analysis as well as to assess viability of the projects.

The Board also approved appointment of external auditors of the Authority.

Regarding the approval of procedural rules of the Authority, it was decided to defer the matter till next meeting for detailed scrutiny.