LAHORE - Roy Andersen, from Britain, has been appointed as the principal of Kingston College Lahore, an International Baccalaureate School. Prior to joining Kingston College, Roy, who is a recognized global educational expert with over 30 years of experience of education systems, was working as a CEO of Andersen Academy and Consultant to SchoolPro UK. He said “I am very excited to be moving to Pakistan and honored to be a part of a magnificent project such as Kingston College.