ISLAMABAD-Pakistani writers, poets and scholars will continue to raise their voice through writings in favour of Kashmiri brothers who are victims of brutalities and tyrannies of Indian Army in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

These views were expressed by PAL Chairman Dr. Inaam ul Haq Javed during a gathering of writers and staff wearing with black band of “I am Kashmir.”

The participants reiterated their unity and commitment with Kashmiris and stressed upon international community to come forward for solution of the issue for peace and prosperity in the region. Fateha was also offered for martyrs of the freedom movement in Indian Occupied Kashmir.