ISLAMABAD - Faiza Zafar, Amna Fayyaz and Madina Zafar look all set to confirm their spots in the Pakistan national team for the coming South Asian Games (SAG) to be held in Nepal.

Faiza is leading the race going into the third and last day of the trials and it looks quite obvious that she will finish at the top, while present national champion Amna Fayyaz and former Pakistan No 1 Madina Zafar have also brighten their chances. Madina staged tremendous recovery from twisted ankle, which she suffered in the morning session. Her right ankle badly twisted and she had to forfeit match against Amna Fayyaz after just one game.

In the first match of the morning session, it was battle between the two former top players Muqaddas Ashraf and Saima Shoukat. Muqaddas showed her class and bamboozled Saima 3-1. She took first game 11-6, lost the second 8-11 while won the third 11-4 and fourth 11-8. It was disheartening to witness such low a standard of women squash in Pakistan, as it doesn’t look like two top professional players were battling it out, but it was like amateurs were playing against each other.

It is highly unfortunate that standard of women squash in Pakistan has fallen to new lows, as the federation can only find six players for trials and four will be selected today (Saturday) on the last day of trials. It seems Komal Khan and Saima will exit and rest four will represent Pakistan in the prestigious event in Nepal.

In the second match, Amna Fayyaz was up against Madina Zafar. Madina remained highly unfortunate as she twisted he rankle in the very first game. She tried to be very brave and completed the first game which she lost 2-11, but after that, she was rushed to Pakistan Sports Complex medical centre, where she received treatment. Earlier, she won her match against Saima Shoukat by winning it 11-8, 11-3 and 11-8. In other matches, Amna Fayyaz beat Komal Khan 3-0 in 10 minutes, winning the encounter 11-3, 11-2 and 11-1 in just 18 minutes. Faiza Zafar beat Komal Khan 11-5, 11-3 and 11-1 in just 18 minutes.

Today (Saturday) is last day of trials as the federation will announce four-member Pakistan national women’s squash team for the coming SAG.