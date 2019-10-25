Share:

ISLAMABAD-Psoriasis drastically affects the everyday lives of patients as it victimises more than 125 million people worldwide, a study said on Friday.

Pakistan Psoriasis Foundation report states that in an analysis of survey data from 5,000 psoriasis patients, 20 per cent of women said that psoriasis was a massive problem in their everyday lives, compared to only 12 per cent of men.

In addition, approximately 60 per cent of women said that psoriasis interferes with their ability to enjoy life, as compared to only 52 percent of men. Overall, women have greater difficulty dealing with the psychological and social issues brought about by having psoriasis.