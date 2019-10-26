Share:

ATTOCK - The Punjab government is committed to ensure provision of basic facilities to people for which billions of rupees are being spent. Chairman PAC Punjab Syed Yawar Abbas Bokhari said this while talking to journalists at his residence in Attock. He said that more than Rs4 billion would be spent on different development projects in Attock for which the Punjab CM has issued directives. Sharing details of the projects, he said that Mother and Child Healthcare Hospital in Attock and Trauma Centre will be built in Gondal which will ensure better health facilities to the residents of Attock and nearby localities. He said the govt is also inducting doctors and paramedics. He said that beside this CM has issued directives for dual carriageway of Teenmeela to Haji Shah Road, Golra Link Road, Sanjwal barrier 1 to Barrier 2 road and Madrota Road. Yawar Bokhari said that construction of these roads will provide better travel facilities to thousands of people of the area. Earlier, the chairman PAC Punjab visited Education University and Govt Degree College for Women Attock. In University of Education Principal Abid Khattak and in Govt College for Women Principal Saima Afzal apprised Yawar Bokhari of the facilities being provided to students and problems being faced by the faculty and students. Mr Bokhari assured both the heads that efforts would be made to ensure provision of maximum facilities. He also lauded the role of both the institutes in educating the young lot and said that only education youth can play a vital role in the development of the country.