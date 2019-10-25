Share:

Amazon profits hit by rising shipping costs

US-Amazon delivered another quarter of sales growth above 20%, but a spike in shipping costs cut the firm’s bottom line. Shares dropped sharply in after-hours trade after the e-commerce giant said profits fell by about 25% to $2.1bn in the three months to 30 September.

The firm said it spent nearly $10bn (£7.78bn) on shipping costs in the most recent quarter, up 46% from last year.

But sales rose 24% year-on-year to $70bn.

Amazon boss Jeff Bezos said the company’s push to offer one-day shipping to its Prime members, which has contributed to increased costs, will pay off. Purchases by Prime members have accelerated alongside the one-day offering, executives said. “It’s a big investment, and it’s the right long-term decision for customers,” Mr Bezos said. However, investors were disappointed by the e-commerce company’s sales forecast for the last three months of the year.

Amazon said it expected sales growth of 11% to 20% in the upcoming quarter, which includes the critical festive season. It pinned that expected deceleration in part on the recent increase in Japan’s consumption tax, which it said would depress purchases.

The sales prediction helped to send the firm’s shares down more than 6% in after-hours trade.

“Whether all the extra investment will be worth it in the end is perhaps open to question, especially given the lacklustre sales guidance for next quarter,” said Nicholas Hyett, analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown. But, he added, “it’s been foolish to doubt Amazon in the past.”

Mobile giants unveil plan to end rural ‘not-spots’

LONDON - The UK’s four main mobile phone companies and the government have set out a £1bn plan to banish so-called “not-spots”, areas of poor network coverage in rural areas. The deal - which includes EE, O2, Three and Vodafone - aims to get 4G coverage to 95% of the UK by 2025. The government is looking to match the contribution from business, but says it is not yet a “done deal”. The deal is expected to be finalised early next year.

Currently one third of the UK has patchy or non-existent mobile phone coverage. Under the proposals being put forward, an additional 280,000 homes and businesses and 16,000km of roads will have coverage.

The four main mobile networks plan to contribute a total of £530m for the Shared Rural Network, with the government potentially supporting it with another £500m once the deal is finalised.

The plan comes after years of negotiation between the government and the mobile operators over how to improve network coverage.

The government had threatened to force the mobile firms to allow customers to roam onto each other’s networks in not-spots, a move the companies said would deter new investment.

Digital Secretary Nicky Morgan said: “Brokering an agreement for mast sharing between networks alongside new investment in mobile infrastructure will mean people get good 4G signal no matter where they are or which provider they’re with.

“But it is not yet a done deal and I want to see industry move quickly so we can reach a final agreement early next year.”

Vodafone’s chief technology officer, Scott Petty, told the BBC the plan has been 12 months in the making: “We saw an opportunity to work together as an industry to close the digital divide and solve the not-spot problem we have across the UK.”

While he would not say how the £530m investment would be divided between the four mobile phone operators, he said overall it would reduce spending on capital infrastructure and increase competition.

“As an industry we really believe this is the most effective way to get the UK from the bottom end of the coverage tables in Europe to the top end,” he said.