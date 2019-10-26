Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat has said a record legislation has been done during the last one year despite the presence of a strong opposition in Punjab Assembly.

Addressing a press conference at DGPR office here on Friday, Raja Basharat apprised the media about one-year performance of law and social welfare departments. He said that 18 bills had been passed by the Assembly while eleven important bills have been forwarded to standing committees for further processing. Four bills are ready to be tabled in Punjab Assembly, he added.

He said that effective reforms had been introduced to improve the performance of law department adding that all prevailing laws in Punjab were being updated and placed online after their translation in Urdu language for the convenience of the people. He informed that offices of District Attorneys and Advocate General were being interlinked with e-libraries along-with the system of monitoring so that cases could be processed soon and promotions would also be linked with their performance. He said all the departments had been directed that no law would be approved from the assembly in future unless its rules are not formulated within six months.

Raja Basharat said the Chief Minister had given him the responsibility to chair 45 committees of different departments and reports of 20 such committees had been submitted to the Chief Minister. “In addition to it, the chairmanship of eight special committees of Punjab Assembly has also been assigned to me and meetings are being regularly held to move forward in this regard”, he added.

While briefing the media men about the performance of social welfare department, Raja Basharat said that five shelter-homes were providing free residential, food and medical facilities to the needy in Lahore and more than one lac people have been facilitated through this platform during the last one year. Such shelter-homes will also be established in every division of the province along with six hospitals in Lahore, he added. He said that solid steps had been taken to regulate more than eight thousand NGOs and funding of NGOs has also been scrutinized in accordance with the requirements of FATF.

He said that three percent job quota for the disabled was being followed and the regularization of 589 visually impaired daily wage employees has been started on the directions of the Chief Minister. He said that performance of social welfare department will be further improved by doing away with the issue of overlapping.